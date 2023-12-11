International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime 2023 will be celebrated on December 9. This annual observance is also known as Genocide Remembrance Day; this observance was initiated by the Office of the Special Adviser in the United Nations and initiated conversations on the Prevention of Genocide, marking the adoption of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide – a crucial global commitment that was made at the founding of the United Nations, immediately preceding the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. As we prepare to celebrate International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance. Zara's 'The Jacket' Campaign Faces Severe Backlash Online Over Its Controversial Resemblance to Gaza Genocide and Destruction.

When is International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime?

International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime 2023 will be marked on December 9. This annual commemoration was initiated by the United Nations to raise awareness of the importance of taking a stand against Genocides - the targeted and intentional destruction of a people in whole or in part.

Significance of International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime

The observance of International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime is more important than ever, as the world continues to witness several war crimes where minority groups and particular ethnic groups are being erased. The Israel - Hamas war in Gaza continues to displace more than 1 million Palestinians and has already killed 15,000+ people.

There are several ongoing genocides that people are still unaware of. The Uyghur genocide is the ongoing series of human rights abuses which are being perpetrated against the Uyghur people and other ethnic and religious minorities which live both in and around the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of the People's Republic of China. In September 2023, human rights organizations and experts in genocide prevention issued alerts stating that the indigenous Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh was at risk of genocide. The observance of International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime is sure to help us bring forward important conversations and much-needed awareness about these atrocities.

