Honouring the man behind the iconic image that represents America, Uncle Sam Day is observed on September 13 every year, which is celebrated in honour of Samuel Wilson’s birth anniversary. Samuel Wilson, or Uncle Sam as he is popularly known, was a meat packer from New York who stamped “U.S.” on the barrels of meat he supplied to the American soldiers during the 1812 war. He became quite popular with the soldiers, who associated the stamp of the U.S. with Samuel Wilson and the nickname Uncle Sam became very popular since then. While the symbol and the image have evolved over the years, Uncle Sam Day became a celebration of the nation’s history and legacy and it also became a symbol of hard work and success, the American spirit and idealism. It stands for all things American and is a cartoon figure with long, white hair, striped trousers and a starred top hat. As you prepare to celebrate this day, here are five things that you need to know about Uncle Sam. Fourth of July 2022 Date and Significance: Why Do We Celebrate the 4th of July? Know About the History of US Independence Day

1. Uncle Sam Used To Look Different

While the current depiction of Uncle Sam shows him in the colours of America, the first illustration of Uncle Sam was captured in Harper’s Weekly in 1861, where he wore a bandana on his head and a striped vest. He was also shown to be dividing up Virginia like a butcher.

2. Memorials for Uncle Sam

There are two memorials dedicated to Samuel Wilson. While he has a statue to his name called the Uncle Sam Memorial Statue in Arlington, Massachusetts, his grave is near his residence in Riverfront Park, Troy, New York.

3. His Link to Comics

Marvel Comics’ first African-American superhero, the Falcon, is also called Samuel Wilson, which is Uncle Sam’s original name. While it is not clear if Stan Lee intentionally named the Falcon that way, it is also interesting to note that Samuel Wilson is currently Captain America, representing America just like Uncle Sam did.

4. Uncle Sam as an Advertising Gimmick

Modern political cartoonists have used his image to also depict what they thought was wrong with America. In many of the depictions, he can be seen portrayed as overweight and a money-hungry miser and a battery-operated robot being controlled by Congress.

5. Other Popular Symbols of the U.S.

Apart from Uncle Sam, his predecessors in depicting the United States included Brother Jonathan, who existed as a fictional New Englander, who was used to apparently ridicule the region and its peculiar customs. Another was Columbia, the feminine historic personification of the United States of America, which fell out of the picture in the 1920s.

Uncle Sam depicts the American spirit and this day is the best time to read up about American history, and how the symbol of Uncle Sam has evolved over the years. It's a time to do all things American. It’s also a good day to try your hand at drawing the Uncle Sam logo. Wishing you all a very Happy Uncle Sam Day 2022!

