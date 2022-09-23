International Day of Sign Languages is an annual observance which helps people understand the importance of sign languages and motivates more people to learn this mode of communication. International Day of Sign Languages 2022 will be celebrated on September 23. According to the World Federation of the Deaf, there are more than 70 million deaf people worldwide. Sign Language is crucial to help these people have a much easier mode of communication with the world. International Day of Sign Languages aims to help people understand this, encourage more people to learn sign language and is celebrated with a dedicated annual theme. International Day of Sign Languages 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

When is the International Day of Sign Languages 2022?

International Day of Sign Languages 2022 will be celebrated on September 23. The first International Day of Sign Languages was celebrated in 2018. The reason behind choosing September 23 as the date of this observance is that the World Federation of the Deaf was established in 1951 on this date.

International Day of Sign Languages 2022 Theme

Every year, the celebration of International Day of Sign Languages is marked with a dedicated theme The theme for 2022 is "Building Inclusive Communities for All."

The celebration of the International Day of Sign Languages is a great opportunity for more people to take an oath to learn this language. While there are more than 300 different sign languages that people in different parts of the world use, most people are aware of the basic communication in International Sign Language. Even if full-fledged communication on the International Day of Sign Languages seems complex, understanding and learning basic communication can help us make the world more inclusive of the deaf community. Early access to sign language can really help those belonging to the deaf community to have a much more comfortable experience. Here’s hoping you choose to take the first step to learning International Sign Language as we celebrate International Day of Sign Languages 2022!

