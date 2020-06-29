The observance of the International Day of the Tropics is quite significant when it comes to observing international days. The international event is observed to celebrate the exemplary biodiversity, scenic beauty, and the variety of the species of organisms that exist in the tropical belt on planet earth. The International Day of The Tropics is observed to promote awareness and encourage people about the challenges that the tropical region faces around the year. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to International Day of The Tropics 2020 – its date, history, and significance. World Rainforest Day 2020 Date & Significance: Know History of the Day That Celebrates Amazon Rainforests and Raises Awareness About The Valuable Natural Resource.

What are Tropics?

To begin with, the Tropics are the region on earth which are around/near the equator. To understand it clearly, they are the region that lay between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. Though, the area has several topographical factors that affect the climate and ecosystem of the region. However, there’s more than what meets the eye. There are several challenges such as urbanisation, deforestation, demographic dynamics, and the most important, i.e. rapid climate change, that affect the beauty of the region.

When will be the International Day of The Tropics be celebrated?

The International Day of The Tropics, like every year, will be celebrated on June 29, this year as well. It will be celebrated on a Sunday this time around.

What is the history of the International Day of The Tropics?

The first talks of International Day of The Tropics took place in 2014. There were several reports which cited the growing environmental concerns and other challenges in the region. It was in 2016, that the United Nations (UN) adopted a resolution in the General Assembly mentioning that the date June 29 will be observed as International Day of The Tropics every year.

What is the significance of the International Day of The Tropics?

The importance of observing International Day of The Tropics is immense. It may not seem as important as other days, but it is. The day serves as a much-needed reminder of how the Tropics – a home to earth’s 95% mangrove forests – are a very important part of our ecosystem.

As per the data on UN’s official website, the Tropics have more than 50% of the world’s renewable water. It is said that a loss in the biodiversity in the Tropics has far more significant consequences than a loss in any other parts of the world.

Like we mentioned above, urbanisation, climate change, and demographic changes are some of the bigger obstacles that challenge the survival of the Tropics. The International Day of The Tropics is a stern reminder to us all, as to how much important the region is.

There are several programs, seminars, debates, essay-writing competitions etc., that are held on this day. They aim to educate the young minds about the importance of the biodiversity that exists in the Tropics.

On this day, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy International Day of The Tropics 2020,’ and hope you contribute your bit in preserving and conserving mother nature on this special day.

