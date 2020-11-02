The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists is an UN-recognised international day observed every year on November 2. The observance draws attention to the low global conviction rate for violent crimes against journalists and those working in the media. It is estimated that only one in every ten cases are considered. As they play an important role in influencing people, attacks against them are often dangerous ones. Hence various organisations encourage talks on unresolved cases in their countries and involve the government in the matters asking for justice. World Press Freedom Day 2020 Images: Press Freedom Photos, HD Wallpapers & GIF Images to Send to Your Journalist Friends, Media Colleagues And Others on This Day.

According to the UN, between 2006 and 2019, close to 1,200 journalists have been killed for reporting the news and bringing information to the public. Impunity leads to killings and is often a symptom of worsening conflict and the breakdown of law and judicial systems. The World Press Freedom Conference 2020 on December 9 and 10, convened by UNESCO and the Kingdom of the Netherlands celebrates jointly World Press Freedom Day (May 3) and the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (November 2) in a new format, merging digital medium with it. World Press Freedom Day 2020: Know More About This Year’s Theme ‘Journalism Without Fear or Favour’ and Press Freedom Index.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed November 2 as the ‘International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists’ in General Assembly Resolution A/RES/68/163. The date was chosen in commemoration of the assassination of two French journalists in Mali on November 2, 2013. Powerful Quotes And Thoughts to Inspire Budding Journalists In Every Form of Media.

This landmark resolution condemns all attacks and violence against journalists and media workers. It also urges the Member States to ensure accountability and bring to justice the crimes against media people and ensure that victims have access to proper remedies. It also promotes a safe environment for journalists to work independently and without interference. World Sports Journalists Day 2020: Date, History And Significance of the Day Marking the Anniversary of International Sports Press Association.

On the occasion of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists 2020, Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO said, "Journalists are essential in preserving the fundamental right to freedom of expression, guaranteed by Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. When journalists are attacked with impunity, there is a breakdown in security and judicial systems for all."

