Celebrated annually on April 2, International Fact-Checking Day 2025 highlights the significance of verifying information in today’s digital age. With the rise of misinformation and “fake news,” the aim of this global observance is to promote media literacy and encourage individuals to critically assess the content they consume. The importance of fact-checking lies in ensuring accuracy and maintaining trust in journalism, social media, and other information sources. This year’s theme focuses on the fight against misinformation and the power of truth in shaping informed societies. Engaging activities include fact-checking workshops, educational campaigns, online quizzes, and discussions to raise awareness about responsible information sharing.

International Fact-Checking Day 2025 Date & Significance

International Fact-Checking Day in 2025 will be observed on April 2. This day will serve as an important reminder of the vital role fact-checkers play in combatting misinformation and ensuring the accuracy of the information we consume. The day highlights the importance of verifying facts in journalism and media, helping to protect the public from false or misleading claims.

International Fact-Checking Day History

International Fact-Checking Day gained prominence following the 2016 elections, which highlighted the growing spread of fake news and the rising concerns over misinformation. The observance takes place on April 2, symbolising the shift from April Fool’s Day—a day of pranks—to a day dedicated to facts and truth. Officially established in 2016, it was first celebrated on April 2, 2017, as a global initiative to promote accuracy in media and combat misinformation.

International Fact-Checking Day was established in 2017 by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) to promote media literacy and combat misinformation. It is a global initiative to raise awareness about the importance of verifying facts, ensuring accuracy in news, and encouraging critical thinking in the digital age.

Who are Fact-Checkers?

Fact-checkers are the unsung heroes of journalism. They tirelessly work behind the scenes to verify claims, correct errors, and maintain the integrity of news reporting. Their work helps prevent the spread of harmful misinformation, which could lead to confusion, misunderstandings, or even defamation. By fact-checking sources and claims before they are published, fact-checkers help protect the reputation of publications and maintain public trust in media outlets.

In addition to providing credibility, fact-checking also serves a practical purpose: It reduces the risk of lawsuits and legal issues that could arise from inaccurate or misleading reporting. A single error in reporting can have far-reaching consequences, including damage to reputations and the spread of false narratives. Fact-checkers help mitigate these risks, ensuring that journalism remains accountable and transparent.

International Fact-Checking Day encourages individuals and media organisations alike to take responsibility for the information they share. It reminds us that in today’s fast-paced world of digital content, we all have a role in promoting truth and verifying facts before passing them on. Whether you're a journalist, a social media user, or a concerned citizen, it’s important to make fact-checking a habit to reduce the harmful impact of misinformation.

