Every year, International Museum Day is celebrated on May 18 around the world with an aim to raise awareness about the important role museums play in education and the preservation of heritage around the world. International Museum Day (IMD) is coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). This annual event provides the opportunity to promote awareness about the challenges that museums face. International Museum Day 2025 falls on Sunday, May 18. International Museum Day Quotes and Images: Messages and HD Wallpapers To Share and Celebrate the Day.

International Museum Day highlights a specific theme, which changes every year, reflecting a relevant theme or issue facing museums internationally. An annual theme for the event was first adopted in 1992. This year, International Museum Day 2025 theme is ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities’, which will focus on how museums can navigate and contribute to a world undergoing profound social, technological, and environmental shifts. Best Museums in India: National Museum in New Delhi, Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad – These Museums Are Reflections of India's Rich Heritage.

International Museum Day 2025 Date

International Museum Day 2025 falls on Sunday, May 18.

International Museum Day 2025 Theme

International Museum Day 2025 theme is ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities’.

International Museum Day History

International Museum Day was celebrated for the first time in 1977, which was coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). IMD was established following the adoption of a resolution by ICOM to create an annual event with an aim to unify the creative aspirations and efforts of museums and drawing the attention of the world public to their activity. Each year, museums are invited to participate in IMD to promote the role of museums around in the world.

International Museum Day Significance

International Museum Day is an important global event that aims to raise awareness about the need to protect museums. The main aim of the global event is to raise public awareness on the role museums play in the development of society. Museums support local economies by creating employment opportunities and offering educational programs that empower individuals and communities. By fostering creativity and embracing technological advancements, museums drive innovation and enhance accessibility, thus helping economies around the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2025 06:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).