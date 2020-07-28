Tigers are among the most charismatic and majestic animals on earth. Since ages, they have been a symbol of magnificence, power, beauty and fierceness. Last year, the whole nation celebrated when the Tiger census was revealed highlighting India’s achievement of nearly 33% increase in the tiger population. However, there is still a need to create an immense amount of awareness around tiger conservation and build a safe natural habitat for this incredible species. International Tiger Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know History of the Observance That Encourages Tiger Conservation.

National Geographic, through its purpose-driven and credible storytelling, has been accelerating wildlife conversation efforts to protect nature and wildlife since its inception, 132 years ago. This International Tiger Day, the brand is bringing alive the interesting facts highlighting the uniqueness of these big cats and how iconic this species is. Let’s deep dive into these facts-

1. A tiger’s roar can be heard as far as three kilometers away

2. No two tigers have the same stripes

3. There were eight tiger subspecies at one time, but three became extinct during the 20th century.

4. Tigers live alone and aggressively scent-mark large territories to keep their rivals away.

5. At full speed, tigers can reach up to 65km/h.

6. Tigers are good swimmers!

7. Tigers are the largest wild cats in the world and can weigh up to 363 kilograms.

8. Tigers can climb trees under stress!

9. Tiger cubs are born blind and attain clear vision after 6-8 weeks of birth.

10. The average life span of a tiger in the wild is about 11 years.