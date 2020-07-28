International Tiger Day or Global Tiger Day is observed annually on July 29 to raise awareness about tiger conservation and promotes a global system of protecting their natural habitats. International Tiger Day was established in 2010 at Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. During this summit, governments of tiger-populated countries vowed to double the tiger population by 2020. Wild tiger numbers dropped by more than 95% since the beginning of the 20th century. India’s 2018 Tiger Census Makes It to Guinness Book of World Records for Being Largest Camera Trapping Wildlife Survey.

There are different species of tigers — Siberian tigers, Bengal tigers, Indochinese tigers, Malayan tigers and South China tigers. The Bengal tiger is found primarily in India, with some in Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, China and Myanmar as well. The Indian government in 2019 estimated the count of tigers in the country at 2,967. The Tiger Estimation Report 2018 says that the population of tigers in India had increased to 2,967 in 2018 from 2,226 in 2014. In India, the creation of tiger reserves in the 1970s helped stabilise the number of wild cats. Some of the extinct tiger species include Bali Tiger, Caspian Tiger, Javan Tige and Tiger Hybrids. India Has 70% of the Total Tiger Population of the World, It Is One of Our Soft Powers, Says Prakash Javadekar.

Poaching and illegal trade are some of the reasons why for the declining population of tigers. With increasing population, habitat loss is another issue making these wild cats venture near human settlements. Various diseased caused by unknown problems also result in these animals dying in the wild. The conflict between man and wild often leading to degradation of their habitat also affects well-being.

Often local events are held encouraging tiger conservation in Bangladesh, Nepal and India. Countries where tigers are not found like England and the United States also observe the day. World Wide Fund for Nature also organises events on this day promoting the need to save the wild cats.

