Every year, International Unemployment Day is observed on March 6 to shed light on the problem of unemployment across the world. The day raises awareness about how the economy affects the rate of unemployment and vice versa. International Unemployment Day was a coordinated international campaign of marches and demonstrations marked by hundreds of thousands of people around the world to protest mass unemployment associated with the Great Depression. The Unemployment Day marches, which were organised by the Communist International and coordinated by its various member parties, resulted in two deaths of protestors in Berlin, injuries at events in Vienna and the Basque city of Bilbao, and violent outcomes in London and Sydney. China Retains 5 Per Cent Growth Target for 2024 as Economy Struggles to Shake off Slowdown.

In the US, full-scale riots erupted in New York City and Detroit when thousands of baton-wielding police attacked tens of thousands of marchers. As per records, as many as 30 American cities saw mass demonstrations as part of the March 6 campaign. In this article, let’s know more about the international event.

International Unemployment Day 2024 Date

International Unemployment Day 2024 will be observed on Wednesday, March 6.

International Unemployment Day History

In 1930, unemployment became a mass phenomenon after a stock market crash led to the fall of interlocked capitalist economies of the world. Taking the scenario into consideration, a proposal was made by the Executive Committee of the Communist International (ECCI) in Moscow to establish March 6, 1930, as an ‘international day’ of protest against unemployment. The event was scheduled for February 26, 1930, but was later postponed to March 6, a decision taken at ECCI's session of January 16. The Communist Party USA (CPUSA) prepared for the March 6 actions with agitational meetings and leaflets, over 1 million of which were circulated in anticipation of the event. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Likely to Announce 10-Point Poll Promise for Youth, Unemployed in Madhya Pradesh Rally.

International Unemployment Day Significance

International Unemployment Day holds great significance as the day is dedicated to highlighting the plight of the unemployed and how it affects their lives. The day provides a platform for people to raise this critical issue and take collective action to mitigate it gradually by finding a solution. On this day, several events like workshops and seminars interested in promoting awareness about unemployment or advocating for policies to address it, you could consider organizing events or campaigns on a local or national level to raise awareness and support for this cause.

