Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi is the first day of the Diwali celebration that is welcomed with great enthusiasm and excitement by people across the country. Diwali is known to be the most important Hindu festival and Diwali 2022 will be celebrated from October 22 to October 26. While the timing of Dhanatrayodashi begins on October 22, many people are left with questions about the actual date of celebrating Dhanteras. Dhanteras on October 22 or 23, Dhanteras Shubh Muhurat, and Dhanteras Timing for buying gold and silver are just some of the questions that people are left with. And as we prepare to celebrate Dhanteras 2022, here is everything you need to know about the Dhanteras 2022 date, how to celebrate it and more. Dhanteras 2022 Things to Buy & Avoid For Good Luck: Here's a List of Items You Must Purchase For an Auspicious Dhantrayodashi Celebration This Diwali.

When is Dhanteras 2022?

Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth day in the Krishna Paksha (dark phase) of Kartik Month. The Dhanteras 2022 Tithi begins on October 22. The Trayodashi Tithi Begins at 06:02 pm on Oct 22, 2022, and will go on till 06:03 pm on Oct 23, 2022. However, the most important part of the Dhanteras celebration is the Dhanteras Puja Muhurat or the Shubh Timing for buying gold and silver. Some people also perform Lakshmi Puja on the day of Dhanteras, during Dhanteras Puja Muhurat.

Dhanteras 2022 Puja Muhurat

The best time for Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras is during Pradosh Kaal when Sthir Lagna prevails. According to Drik Panchang, Prataha Kaal during Dhantrayodashi 2022 will prevail from 06:11 pm to 08:40 pm on October 22. This is why the Dhanteras Puja Muhurat this year is from 07:34 pm to 08:40 pm.

Dhanteras, as the name suggests, is believed to be a very auspicious day on which people seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for a prosperous and wealthy life. To mark this day, many people buy gold and silver, perform Lakshmi Puja and prepare various delicacies that appease the gods and goddesses. Here’s hoping Dhanteras 2022 fills your life with love, light and prosperity.

