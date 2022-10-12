Dhanteras, or Dhanatrayodashi, is the major Hindu festival that marks the beginning of Diwali, one of India's biggest festivals. The observance is marked in the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin in Panchang. During the event, Hindus worship Devi Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, to add good fortunes and positive vibes to their life. As per Hindu Calendar dates, Dhanteras 2022 falls on Sunday, 23 October. The festival is an important time for gold buyers and traders as purchasing the precious yellow metal during the day is a custom Hindus have followed for ages. Folks also buy silver jewellery, electronics and utensils on Dhanteras to welcome Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi. But if you are heading to the market just for a gold shopping spree, make sure you don't bring bad luck instead of good. Dhanteras 2022 Date & Gold Purchase Muhurat Timing: Know the Auspicious Time To Buy Gold on Dhanteras, the First Day of Diwali.

Here's What All You Can Buy To Attract Good Luck This Dhanteras

1. Metals: You can purchase gold or silver on the festival day, keeping in mind the Shubh Muhurat. Moreover, some people also buy coins featuring Devi Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

2. Utensils: When buying any utensils, choose the ones made of silver or brass.

3. Furniture: Individuals mainly renovate their homes with new furniture and interior during the festive occasion.

4. Electronic Machines and Gadgets: Buying electronic appliances like televisions, laptops, fridges and microwaves are some options people prefer on Dhanatrayodashi day as these investments are deemed auspicious.

Here's What One Should Avoid Buying On Dhanteras

1. Sharp Objects: During Dhanteras, people generally don't buy sharp objects like knives, pins and scissors.

2. Black Coloured Objects: Furthermore, please uncheck every item that is black in colour, as people associate the colour with misfortune.

3. Aluminium and Plastic: You should give a miss to all the products and equipment made up of aluminium and plastic.

Over and above that, one can at least try not to purchase adulterated food items during the five days of the Diwali celebration. As per faith, the overhead articles ward off mishaps, ill-luck and invite Rahu.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2022 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).