2022 Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra will begin on July 1 in Odisha Puri. This annual Hindu festival holds immense importance for the people of the state and at Shri Kshetra Puri Dham. Associated with Lord Jagannath, the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is the oldest Rath Yatra in the country.

The celebration of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra can be traced back to the Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, Skanda Purana and Kapila Samhita. The festival of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra celebrates Jagannath's annual visit to Gundicha Temple via Mausi Maa Temple. It is said to be the time when Lord Jagannath sets afoot around the universe to find his way toward his aunt's house. Rath Yatra translates to the Chariot festival. On this day, the Shri Kshetra Puri Dham organizes a grand temple festival where the chariot is decorated with flowers, and gold is taken around the town. Lord Jagannath is showered with flowers and milk and offered several delicacies and aartis.

Devotees of Lord Jagannath from around the world visit Puri to witness this Rath Yatra. And those who cannot be physically present do their bit by sharing Happy Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra wishes and greetings, Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 messages, Rath Yatra WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Jagannath images and wallpapers and 2022 Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra Facebook status pictures online.

We hope that the celebration of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra fills your life with all the happiness and positivity and puts an end to all that is evil. Happy 2022 Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra!

