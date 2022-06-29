Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 will begin on July 1, Friday. Also called the Hindu Chariot festival, the religious chariot of Lord Jagannath is carried from Kshetra Puri Dham in Odisha. The procession involves the chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Subhadra that are taken with complete joy and enthusiasm to Gundicha temple. People sing and dance as they go along the chariots and greet people with happy wishes and greetings. For that, we bring to you Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Wishes & Greetings that you can send and celebrate the auspicious occasion.

The annual festival that commemorates Lord Jagannath's visit to Gundicha temple through Mausi Maa Temple in Puri is celebrated on Ashadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya (the second day in the bright fortnight of Ashadha month). Colourful chariots are decorated and drawn by several devotees who come back to Puri after seven days of stay, called Bahuda Jatra. Exceptional food is also prepared on the way, with Poda Pitha, a unique pancake, being offered to the deities as they're known to be Lord's favourite cuisine. The religious procession is filled with joy and happiness, which gives the perfect festive fever to all the devotees. As the celebrations go along till July 12, Tuesday, people greet each other with Lord Jagannath messages and quotes. People also chant "Jai Baba Jagannath" during the big chariot festival. So, if you're looking for some happy Lord Jagannath HD images, WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes, wallpapers & SMS, you've ended up at the right place! Scroll down to get them now. Ratha Yatra 2022 Date: When Is Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra? Know About Suna Besha Rituals, Celebration and Significance of Odisha’s Famous Chariot Festival

WhatsApp Message for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Reads: Let Us Bow to Lord Jagannath to Pray for Universal Peace and Harmony. May No One Suffer From Illness, and May There Be No Hatred And Sins. Here’s Wishing You a Very Happy Rath Yatra.

WhatsApp Message for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Reads: Jai Baba Jagannath! May Mahaprabhu Bless You and Your Family With Triumph in Every Field and Endless Happiness on This Holy Occasion of Rath Yatra.

WhatsApp Message for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Reads: Shubho Rath Yatra. Here’s Bowing Before the Ruler of the Universe on the Auspicious Occasion of the Chariot Festival.

WhatsApp Message for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Reads: The More Faith You Have in God, the Less Pain You Shall Feel While Pulling the Golden Chariot. Invest Your Power in God and Get Back All the Blessings On The Festival of Jagannath Ratha Yatra.

WhatsApp Message for Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Reads: As Lord Jagannath Begins His Spiritual journey, Let Us All Head in the Direction of Eternal Peace and Joy. May There Be Peace and May We Get Blessed by Lord Jagannath.

Watch Video to Get Rath Yatra 2022 Wishes: Images, Messages and Greetings To Celebrate the Chariot Festival in Puri

Celebrate the auspicious festival of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra in a unique way. Let your relatives and friends enjoy the day with your delightful greetings that will add more happiness to their festive day. Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra!

