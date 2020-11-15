Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day 2020! As Jharkhand turns 20 today, people cannot stop sharing Jharkhand day wishes, HD images, greetings & messages to celebrate the day online. Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in the year 2000 and ever since that day the state functions independently. The day sees people celebrating the "birthday" of the state known for its waterfalls and Jagganath temple. As we share with you Jharkhand Foundation Day 2020 Wishes, HD Images, Greetings & Messages, you might also want to know the history and significance behind the day.

Jharkhand Foundation Day 2020 History and Significance

The state of Jharkhand is celebrating its 21st Foundation Day as it came into existence 20 years ago on November 15, 2000. A new state called Jharkhand was created after dividing Bihar. The then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee played an important role in its construction that created the new state, Prabhat Kumar and Babulal Marandi got the privilege of becoming the first Governor and Chief Minister respectively. After the formation of a separate state, Foundation Day is celebrated every year on 15 November. But due to coronavirus pandemic, the day won't be celebrated with the usual fanfare.

Jharkhand is a beautiful state reigning Eastern India, known for its waterfalls. The state is a mine for elegant Jain temples and the elephants and tigers of Betla National Park. The state capital of Ranchi features the 17th-century Jagannath Temple, a Hindu shrine and the Jharkhand War Memorial.

Here's Are Jharkhand Day Wishes, Greetings and HD Images To Download For Free:

Jharkhand Foundation Day 2020 Wishes, HD Images, Greetings & messages (File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day 2020!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of Jharkhand on the foundation day of the state on Sunday. In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister congratulated the people of Jharkhand and wished them prosperity and good health.

