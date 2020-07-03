We are halfway through the year, and while there is no question that it has been very different from usual, the festivals and events in these times continue to instil us with hope and happiness. July 2020 brings with it some important Indian festivals, whether it is the auspicious Hindu festival of Guru Purnima to the Islamic festival of Bakrid. The festival calendar for July 2020 is filled with various crucial celebrations and observances. July 2020 also marks the beginning of Shravan (also written as Sawan). The significant fastings and festivals like Sawan Somvar Vrat and Guru Purnima in India to international observances like Fourth of July celebrations in the USA, July 2020 is filled with festivals, international events and commemorations. There are many national days of India and the United States of America, which hold much significance. Apart from this, there are also minor secular observances, birth and death anniversaries and health days. Let us look at the January 2020 calendar in detail. Let’s have a look at the festival calendar for this month to mark our celebrations.

As mentioned above, the first day of July is celebrated as National Doctor’s Day in India. This celebration holds particular importance, especially this year, as we finally acknowledge and celebrate the unflinching service that has been provided by doctors and healthcare professionals worldwide. It is interesting to observe that the last day of July is also expected to be marked by festive celebration, with Eid al-Adha or Bakrid celebration. The first week of July also has the auspicious festival of Guru Purnima, which will be commemorated on July 5. The end of July also marks with it the beginning of the auspicious month of Shravan.

Shravan is a crucial month for religious Hindus who abstain from alcohol, non-vegetarian food and also observe the auspicious and stringent fasting on Shravan Somvaars (Mondays). In addition to this, we also have key festivals like Hariyali Teej, Tulsidas Jayanti, among others, that are widely celebrated by people across the country. Here’s a complete list of festivals and events in July 2020 that will help you prepare and celebrate better. Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2020 for Free PDF Download: Know List of Hindu Festivals, Dates of Holidays and Fasts (Vrat) in New Year Online.

India has slowly begun its process of opening back up and getting back in track. These festivals and even as we battle the growing number of COVID-19 cases, these small celebrations with our loved ones are sure to bring us a ray of sunshine. The following months also bring with it an array of fun festivals, with Rakhi and Ganesh Utsav coming in August, followed by Navratri and Diwali. And we can only hope that with this festive season, the country slowly recovers from the recent events. Here’s wishing a joyous and celebratory July, that brings us closer to normalcy.

