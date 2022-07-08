The seventh month of the Gregorian Calendar is filled with many astronomical surprises for all the night sky gazers. From stars and constellations to beaming planets and special events like meteor showers, July has stored many celestial events, each bringing a different level of captivity. So, stargazers, it's the time to take out your telescope and binoculars and mark the following date on your calendars because missing a single celestial phenomenon would be like overlooking a beautiful work of nature. We have listed all the major astronomical observances for the month below. Astronomical Events in 2022: From Total Lunar Eclipse in May to Partial Solar Eclipse in October, Check Full List of Celestial Event Calendar.

1. Dog Star

As the northern hemisphere is tilted towards the Sun (the major source of heat for the planet), the southern hemisphere will experience cold weather. Sirius is the most notable star of Canis major and is sometimes referred to as the "dog star" that includes the constellations Sagittarius and Scorpius. One can look southwards after sunset to witness the Dog Star.

2. Teapot

The galaxy in the sky uses a group of stars in Sagittarius known as the Teapot, which looks like the Milky Way galaxy dazzling in the south. According to NASA," the Milky Way galaxy's core lies right of the stars of the Teapot's 'spout'".

3. Aphelion

Aphelion is the distance between our planet Earth and the Sun. This year on July 4, the planet will be at a distance of 152.1 million kilometres from the hot star.

4. Buck Moon Or Thunder Moon

The largest and the brightest supermoon of the year, Buck Moon, will be observed on July 13. The Moon will be on the opposite side of the Earth, and the Sun will be fully illuminated at 12:08 am on July 14.

4. Mar, Jupitar And Saturn Will Dominate Morning Skies!

As per reports, the planets Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will target the morning skies in July. The visibility of Venus may be pretty low, but you can have a clear view of the planet towards the horizon. On Wednesday, July 20, a half-full, last quarter moon will be seen between Mars and Jupiter. NASA reported that on July 21, you could see the biggest star Moon close to the red planet.

5. Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower

The Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower can produce up to 20 meteors per hour at its peak, and it is built by debris left behind by the comets Marsden and Kracht. The meteor storm will be at its highest point this year on the night of July 28 and on the morning of July 29. One can obtain the best view of the Delta Aquarids Meteor shower from a dark location after midnight.

Hence get ready to look into the night sky this July and see these incredibly unique celestial events!

