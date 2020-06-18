Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Juneteenth 2020 Wishes And HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, SMS And Messages to Send on Emancipation Day

Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 10:01 AM IST
Juneteenth 2020 Wishes And HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, SMS And Messages to Send on Emancipation Day
Happy Juneteenth 2020 Wishes

Juneteenth is day that recognises the ending of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. The observance is also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Cel-Liberation Day or Juneteenth Independence Day. The observance Juneteenth is a combination of June and the date nineteenth. On this day, the US ended the historic practice of slavery. While not all states abolished slavery on the same day, keeping slaves were considered a crime on this day. On Juneteenth 2020, we bring to you HD images, wishes and messages which you can send to your American-African friends wishing the significant observances. You can also send these messages through WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram stories and SMS. Juneteenth 2020 Date And Significance: Know About Emancipation Proclamation And History of Day That Marks 'Freedom Day' for Enslaved African Americans in the US.

The day witnesses varying celebrations including street fairs, parades, reunions, parties and historical reenactments. Food is an integral part of the celebrations and varying dishes in red colour is prepared on this day. Red represents the bloodshed during slavery, hence food items including strawberry pies, watermelon, red coloured soda and red velvet cake are eaten on Emancipation Day. Juneteenth 2020: From Watermelon to Strawberry Pies, List of Red-Coloured Traditional Food Items Eaten on the American Holiday.

Happy Juneteenth to Friends, Family and All Americans.

Happy Juneteenth to Friends, Family and All Americans.

Happy Juneteenth

Wishing You and All Your Loved Ones a Happy Juneteenth Day!

Happy Juneteenth 2020

Juneteenth WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the platform to send birthday wishes and festival greetings. You can download Juneteenth WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to you near and dear ones. We wish everyone a Happy Juneteenth!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

