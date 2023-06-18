Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The day is officially known as Juneteenth National Independence Day and is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. The name of the day, ‘Juneteenth’, is a combination of June and nineteenth. It is celebrated on the anniversary of the order, issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas. Juneteenth originated in Galveston and has been observed annually in various parts of the United States. The day is broadly celebrating African-American culture. As Juneteenth 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Juneteenth 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Juneteenth Day With Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and Greetings.

Juneteenth 2023 Date

Juneteenth 2023, or Juneteenth National Independence Day 2023, will be celebrated on Monday, June 19.

Juneteenth History

Juneteenth celebrates the anniversary of the order issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas. The origin of Juneteenth can be traced back to Galveston. The day was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 when US President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law after the efforts of Lula Briggs Galloway, Opal Lee, and others. The holiday is considered the 'longest-running African-American holiday' and has been called 'America's second Independence Day'.

The celebrations of Juneteenth date to 1866, at first involving church-centred community gatherings in Texas. As per historical records, the celebrations spread across the South and became more commercialized in the 1920s and 1930s. However, they grew in popularity again in the 1970s with a focus on African American freedom and African-American arts.

By the proclamation in 1938, the celebrations began in Texas, and by legislation in 1979, every US state and the District of Columbia formally recognized the holiday in some way. With its adoption in parts of Mexico, the holiday has become an international holiday. Juneteenth is celebrated by the Mascogos, descendants of Black Seminoles who escaped slavery in 1852 and settled in Coahuila, Mexico. In 2021, Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was adopted in 1983.

Juneteenth Significance

On the day of Juneteenth, celebratory traditions are held in several countries. The celebrations include rodeos, street fairs, cookouts, family reunions, parties, historical reenactments, and Miss Juneteenth contests. Some other celebrations include lectures and exhibitions on African-American culture, public readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, singing of traditional songs and the reading of works by noted African-American writers.

