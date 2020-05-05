Karl Marx 202nd Birth Anniversary: Motivational Quotes Celebrating the Greatest Socio-Economic Crusader Who Stood for The Proletariat Class

Karl Marx quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Speaking about Karl Marx, the first thing that comes into the mind is his philosophy and socio-political theories, which has not only shaped a civilisation, but also gave them a new direction of life. The German economist was born on May 5, 1818, and had been instrumental in giving voice to the discriminated proletariat class, who were burdened with high taxes, exploitation and marginalisation. Let us celebrate this memorable day by sharing motivational and inspiring Karl Marx quotes to wish Karl Marx on his 202nd birthday anniversary.

Marx theory of socialism -- also known as Marxism -- defined what was right for the society, politics, economics and nations' development. According to him, capitalism was the root cause for all the exploitation and marginalisation occurring globally on the peasants and the proletariat class. Following this, Marx opined that 'all private property should be abolished' and the 'means of production should be owned by the producers'. This resulted in becoming stateless and he lived in exile with his wife and children in London for decades. However, his philosophies did prosper and inspired millions of people. Karl Marx 201st Birth Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes Celebrating the Greatest Socio-Economic Thinker's Vision for Proletariat Class.

Considered to be one of the most influential figures in human history, his works were both applauded and criticised. His theories of economics and socialism laid the foundation of appropriate understanding of what is the relation between labour, capital, and subsequent economic thought. Though modified in several aspects, Marx's theories have been adopted by innumerable intellectuals, labour unions, artists and political parties worldwide.

Let's look at some of the motivational quotes by the greatest iconic social and economic crusader:

Karl Marx quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

The Quote Reads: Workers of the world unite; you have nothing to lose but your chains.

Karl Marx quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

The Quote Reads: Religion is the opium of the masses.

Karl Marx quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

The Quote Reads: Revolutions are the locomotives of history.

Karl Marx quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

The Quote Reads: History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.

Karl Marx quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

The Quote Reads: The philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways. The point, however, is to change it.

Karl Marx quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

The Quote Reads: The history of all previous societies has been the history of class struggles.

Karl Marx quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

The Quote Reads: The theory of Communism may be summed up in one sentence: Abolish all private property.

Karl Marx quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

The Quote Reads: Necessity is blind until it becomes conscious. Freedom is the consciousness of necessity.

Karl Marx quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

The Quote Reads: The production of too many useful things results in too many useless people.

Karl Marx quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

The Quote Reads: Last words are for fools who haven't said enough.

Historical Aspect:

Despite his intellectual side, Marx lead a life of full of struggles and was barred from various countries for challenging the authoritarian rule. he was ousted for speaking on exploitation of the working class and not giving the dire share of production to the actual producers of the production.

Be it Germany, France, Italy, Belgium or the United Kingdom, Marx struggled all his life for an egalitarian society and fought for rights of the proletariat class. The later were considered useless and had no voice at all to argue the dictatorial authority. Marx's theories gave them a voice, which inspired them to carry out organised revolutionary action to topple capitalism and bring about socio-economic emancipation.

His publications - 'The Communist Manifesto', three-volume of 'Das Kapital', 'The Economic and Philosophical Manuscripts', 'The Holy Family', 'The Poverty of Philosophy', 'A Contribution to the Critique of Political Economy', 'Theories of Surplus Value', 'Critique of the Gotha Program', 'Wage, Labour and Capital', 'Civil War in France', 'The Class Struggles in France', 'The German Ideology', among others - are widely read, researched, referred and critiqued globally.

It is the contribution of Marx and his theories that gave birth to prominent and popular theories like Leninism, Marxism–Leninism, Trotskyism, Maoism, Luxemburgism and libertarian Marxism. These theories have not only empowered the proletariat class and the poor, but have led to uprising and revolution in France, Russia, Germany, United States, India, China, South American Continent, among other places. May Day 2020 in UK: Significance, Customs And Celebrations Related to the Ancient Spring Festival.

On Karl Marx's 202nd birth anniversary, let us remember the greatest iconic social and economic crusader on earth, whose contributions empowered people to think logically and stand for what's right. LatestLY thanks and celebrates the greatest socio-economic thinker for his contributions in uniting the voices of the marginalised and deprived class. Happy Birthday Karl Marx.