Karwa Chauth, also known as Karva Chauth, is one of the sacred festivals in the Hindu tradition. The auspicious occasion is primarily celebrated by married women across North and West India with deep devotion and enthusiasm by married women across India. The festival highlights the strong bond of love, trust, and togetherness shared between a husband and wife. This year, Karwa Chauth 2025 falls on Friday, October 10. On this auspicious day, women observe a nirjala vrat, i.e., a fast without consuming food or water. A key ritual of the day is the breaking of the fast after sighting the moon. The moonrise marks the conclusion of the fast, and women perform the puja while offering water to the moon before taking the first sip of water from their husbands’ hands. Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha in Hindi and Punjabi: Who Was Rani Veeravati? Know the Karva Chauth Story and Legend Chanted by Married Women on the Fasting Day.

The festival of Karwa Chauth falls on the Chaturtthi day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Karthik, which corresponds to October or November in the Gregorian calendar. The moonrise timings and shubh muhurat for the Karwa Chauth vrat are different in different cities. Since the moon sighting holds great significance in this fast, many eagerly look for the exact moonrise timings. If you are looking for Karwa Chauth 2025 moonrise time on October 10 for Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Shimla, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata and other Indian cities, we have you covered!

City-Wise Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Muhurat and Moonrise Time on October 10

Place Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat Moonrise Time Delhi 17:57 PM to 19:11 PM 20:13 PM Mumbai 06:12 PM to 07:26 PM 20:56 PM Bangalore (Bengaluru) 18:04 PM to 19:16 PM 20:49 PM Chandigarh 17:57 PM to 19:12 PM 20:09 PM Kolkata 17:16 PM to 18:29 PM 19:42 PM Lucknow 17:43 PM to 18:57 PM 20:02 PM Noida 17:56 PM to 19:11 PM 20:14 PM Bareilly 17:48 PM to 19:02 PM 20:05 PM Prayagraj (Allahabad) 17:40 PM to 18:54 PM 20:02 PM Varanasi 17:36 PM to 18:49 PM 20:58 PM Agra 17:54 PM to 19:09 PM 20:14 PM Ghaziabad 17:56 PM to 19:10 PM 20:12 PM Gurugram (Gurgaon) 17:58 PM to 19:12 PM 20:14 PM Chandigarh 17:57 PM to 19:12 PM 20:09 PM Amritsar 18:04 PM to 19:19 PM 20:14 PM Jalandhar 18:02 PM to 19:16 PM 20:14 PM Jaipur 18:03 PM to 19:18 PM 20:24 PM Jodhpur 18:15 PM to 19:29 PM 20:37 PM Shimla 17:55 PM to 19:10 PM 20:06 PM Dehradun 17:52 PM to 19:07 PM 20:05 PM Pune 18:16 PM to 19:29 PM 20:52 PM Nagpur 17:53 PM to 19:07 PM 20:24 PM Chennai 17:53 PM to 19:05 PM 20:38 PM Patna 17:27 PM to 18:41 PM 19:48 PM Bhopal 17:59 PM to 19:13 PM 20:26 PM Indore 18:06 PM to 19:19 PM 20:34 PM Surat 18:18 PM to 19:32 PM 20:50 PM Ranchi 17:27 PM to 18:41 PM 19:53 PM Guwahati 17:00 PM to 18:14 PM 19:19 PM Thiruvananthapuram 18:08 PM to 19:20 PM 20:02 PM Hyderabad 17:58 PM to 19:11 PM 20:36 PM Srinagar 18:03 PM to 19:18 PM 20:07 PM

As per Hindu tradition, the Karwa Chauth fast is kept to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for their husband’s long life, prosperity, and happiness. On the day of Karwa Chauth, married women engage in various rituals throughout the day, including offering prayers, listening to the Karwa Chauth katha, and dressing up beautifully in traditional attire, symbolizing marital bliss. We wish everyone a blessed and happy Karwa Chauth 2025!

