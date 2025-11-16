Besides West Bengal, states like Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra also permit lottery games legally in India. Kolkata Fatafat players have several chances to test their luck each day, with the lottery conducting eight separate rounds daily. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 15, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 16, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Although lottery games might look like a simple way to win fast cash or try your luck, they frequently lead to monetary losses instead of rewards. What may seem like an easy chance to earn money can sometimes bring financial trouble.