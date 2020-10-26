While Durga Puja and Navratri come to an end and we celebrate Vijaydashmi as everyone wishes each other "Shubho Bijoya", devotees prepare themselves for Lakshmi Puja 2020 that is also known as Bengal Laxmi Puja Celebrated on Kojagiri Purnima. Soon after Maa Durga, Sri Ma Lakshmi is worshipped. She is considered the goddess of wealth for the Hindus who worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, spiritual wealth, good fortune and even beauty. She is also known as Mahalakshmi and is known to travel on the owl that is known to be her holy vahan.

Kojagari Lakshmi puja is a popular festival celebrated by Bengali Hindus. The Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is performed exactly four days after Durga Puja mainly in West Bengal on a full moon day in the lunar month of Ashwin following Vijaya Dashami to worship the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. According to beliefs, the Goddess descends on earth on this day and goes around visiting houses of devotees to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

Kojagari Lakshmi puja date & Shubh Muhurat:

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on Friday, October 30 2020

Shubh Muhurat For Worship:

Full moon starts = 17:44 on 30 October 2020

Full moon ends = 20:18 on 31 October 2020

According to the Bengali calendar

5 in the morning. 61 to 8 at night. 34 Sri Satyanarayana Vows and Sri Kojagari Lakshmi Puja

Lakshmi is worshipped by making clay idols. His special puja is performed on the day of Diwali and Kojagari full moon. Mother Lakshmi is worshipped in the evening after fasting on this day. n Assam, Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal, Lakshmi Puja falls on the full moon day of the lunar month of Ashwin. It may also be known as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja or Bengali Lakshmi Puja. This is because Lakshmi Puja may be observed later in the year, during Diwali, in other parts of India and Nepal. The eve of Kojagara Puja is also called as ‘Sharad Purnima’ in some areas of the nation. In few parts of Bihar and Bundelkhand, the festival is celebrated at a grand level. The most auspicious timing for observing the puja rituals is midnight or Nishita Kaal.

