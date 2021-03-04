This year Mahashivratri will be celebrated on March 11. According to Hindu Panchang, Mahashivratri is celebrated on the Trayodashi date of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month every year. On this day, the devotees fast and worship to get the blessings of Lord Shiva. Devotees take many measures to please Lord Shiva in order to get the blessings. Along with this, they keep fast for Lord Bholenath. Devotees offer Dhatura, bel patra etc. But do you know that Tulsi should not be used in the worship of Lord Shiva, which otherwise forms a very important part of Hindu pujas? Here's why! Mahashivratri 2021: From Bel Patra to Dhatura, 8 Things To Offer to the Shivling for Having Your Wishes Fulfiled by Lord Bholenath on Maha Shivratri.

Here's Why Tulsi is NEVER Offered to Lord Shiva

According to the legend, the demon named Jalandhar was an enemy despite being part of Lord Shiva. He was proud of his bravery. Being an enemy of Lord Shiva, he wants to fight Mahadev and get his place. It is believed that she got married to a girl named Vrinda to become immortal. Vrinda followed the entire life-long patriotism. For this reason, he is considered the most sacred. Jalandhar was blessed with immortality because of Vishnu's armour. Mahashivratri 2021 Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat & Good Luck Rituals: Know More About Shubh Muhurat, Shankar Mantras & Steps to Follow for Bringing in Prosperity to Your Life During Shiv Puja.

According to another legend, Tulsi's name was Vrinda in the previous birth and she was the wife of a demon named Jalandhar. He used to do a lot of torture on the demon Vrinda. Lord Shiva urged Vishnu to teach Jalandhar a lesson. Then Vishnu dissolved Vrinda's husbandry religion by deceit. Later, when Vrinda came to know that Lord Vishnu had disturbed her husband's religion, he cursed Vishnu that you will become stone. Then Vishnu told Tulsi that I was protecting you from Jalandhar, now I curse you to become wood. After this curse, Vrinda became a basil plant.

Shankh (Conch) Must Never Be Used

It is said that the conch should not be used in the worship of Lord Shiva. According to the legend, Lord Shiva killed a demon named Shankhchud, who was the beloved of Lord Vishnu. The conch is considered the symbol of the same asura. Therefore, the use of conch in Shiva worship is considered taboo.

Other Things You Should Avoid While Offering Prayers to Lord Bholenath

On the day of Mahashivaratri, you should not eat or eat meat or drink and also not sleep till late. On Mahashivaratri, do not eat food made of lentils, rice or wheat. Instead have only fruits, milk, tea and coffee. Also, do not wear black clothes on this day.

It is said that the Ketaki flower is also not offered to Lord Shiva. However, on this day you must chant Om Namah Shivaya while meditating for Shiv Ji. You must fast on this day. If you have fasted, only milk and banana can be consumed. And if possible, eat only fruits for the whole day. If you are unable to do it then you can have a meal at one time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2021 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).