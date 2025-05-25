May 25, 2025, Special Days: May 25, 2025, is a day filled with spiritual, health, and cultural observances. It marks Masik Shivratri, a monthly Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. The day also raises awareness with World Thyroid Day and International Skin Pigmentation Day, focusing on health and inclusivity. Globally, it celebrates Africa Day, Geek Pride Day, National Wine Day, and National Missing Children’s Day, blending advocacy, appreciation, and remembrance. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 25, 2025 (Sunday)

Masik Shivaratri in May 2025 World Thyroid Day National Wine Day National Missing Children’s Day International Skin Pigmentation Day Africa Day Geek Pride Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 25, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:00 am on Sunday, 25 May 2025 (IST)

6:00 am on Sunday, 25 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:10 pm on Sunday, 25 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 25 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Cillian Murphy, Irish actor Roman Reigns, American professional wrestler and former American football player Ian McKellen, English actor Mike Myers, Canadian actor Karan Johar, Indian filmmaker and film producer Anne Heche, American actress (May 25, 1969 – August 11, 2022) Octavia Spencer, American actress Karthi, Indian actor Aly Raisman, American gymnast Kunal Khemu, Indian actor Angira Dhar, Indian actress Kagiso Rabada, South African cricketer Tite, Brazilian football coach José Luis Gayà, Spanish footballer

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 25

Sunil Dutt Death Anniversary: 25 May 2005 (age 75 years), Bandra West

