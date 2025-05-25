May 24, 2025, Special Days: May 24, 2025, is marked by a variety of special observances across the globe. It includes Shani Pradosh Vrat, a significant Hindu fasting day dedicated to Lord Shiva and observed on a Saturday for spiritual benefits. In the UK, Red Nose Day highlights charitable efforts to end child poverty and promote mental health. The day also celebrates relationships and causes with National Brothers’ Day, World Schizophrenia Day to raise awareness about mental health, and several food-themed observances like National Italian Beef Day, National Escargot Day, National Asparagus Day, and National Caterers Appreciation Day, recognising the culinary world’s diversity and contributions. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 24, 2025 (Saturday)

Shani Pradosh Vrat Red Nose Day (in the US) National Brother's Day World Schizophrenia Day National Italian Beef Day National Escargot Day National Caterers Appreciation Day National Asparagus Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 24, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:01 am on Saturday, 24 May 2025 (IST)

6:01 am on Saturday, 24 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:09 pm on Saturday, 24 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 24 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Queen Victoria, Former Queen of the United Kingdom (24 May 1819 – 22 January 1901) Bob Dylan, American singer-songwriter Priscilla Presley, American businesswoman and actress Jordan Spence, English former footballer John C. Reilly, American actor Kazi Nazrul Islam, Bengali poet (24 May 1899 – 29 August 1976) Shirish Kunder, Indian filmmaker and film editor Bachendri Pal, Indian mountaineer Rajesh Roshan, Indian music director Kanchi Kaul, Indian actress Aarya Babbar, Indian actor Kartar Singh Sarabha, Indian freedom fighter (24 May 1896 - 16 November 1915) Fabio Fognini, Italian tennis player Suzanne Lenglen, French tennis player (24 May 1899 – 4 July 1938) Nico Yennaris, Footballer Eric Cantona, French former footballer

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 24

Nicolaus Copernicus Death Anniversary: 24 May 1543 (age 70 years), Frombork, Poland

