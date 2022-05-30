Memorial Day 2022 will be observed on May 30th. It is officially observed annually on the last Monday of May. Memorial Day is observed to mourn for the US military personnel who have lost their lives while serving the US armed forces. It is also known as Decoration Day. People send quotes about the military personnel to their family and friends to wish them on this day. As you observe Memorial Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated quotes and messages that you can download and send to all your relatives to send them your wishes for the day through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, and HD wallpapers and SMS. HD Images, Quotes, WhatsApp DPs and Sayings To Mark Decoration Day

It is also the unofficial beginning of the summer season in the United States. To welcome the season, they use this extended weekend to plan backyard barbeque parties, beach parties or some picnics. This day gives an opportunity to the people of Unites States to spend quality time with their family and friends.

HD Image Reads: The Patriot’s Blood Is the Seed of Freedom’s Tree.-Thomas Campbell

SMS Reads: Memorial Day Is the Day Observed in Honour of All Those Who Kept the Faith and Fought for It Till the Last Breath. Let Us Remember and Pay Our Heartfelt Gratitude to The Soldiers.

Image Reads: The Brave Die Never, Though They Sleep in Dust, Their Courage Nerves a Thousand Living Men.- Minot J. Savage

Facebook Status Reads: Fallen, but Not Forgotten! In Remembrance of Our Heroes on This Memorial Day.

Quote Reads: This Nation Will Remain the Land of the Free Only So Long As It Is the Home of the Brave. – Elmer Davis

Memorial Day was first celebrated as Decoration Day in 1868. Later in 1971, Congress standardised it as Memorial Day and changed the observance to the last Monday of May. Since then, on this day, many volunteers place a national flag on the grave of military personnel in national cemeteries.

