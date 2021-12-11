Merry Christmas 2021! It's December already and it is also the time to share the season's wishes in advance, along with beautiful digital greetings and HD images. Every year the festival of Christmas is celebrated with great pomp all over the world. Preparations are made many days in advance to celebrate this festival. Not just that, Christmas and New Year Vacation are the much-awaited holidays of the year, for which people eagerly wait throughout the year as December 25 also marks the beginning of the holiday season. Most people like to spend the period from Christmas to New Year happily with their family members and make every effort to make this festival memorable. Homes are decorated Christmas trees are lit along with presents that are shared amongst each other. The house along with the Christmas tree is illuminated with candles and colourful lights. With this, cakes, cookies and other delicious treats are prepared and eaten with the family. Christmas 2021: How To Decorate Christmas Tree? Elegant Xmas Tree Decoration Ideas and Tips To Try This Holiday Season (Watch Videos).

On Christmas day, people share the happiness of this festival by giving gifts to each other as children expect Santa Claus to come from the North Pole and bring them many gifts. On this occasion people wish each other by saying "Merry Christmas", but if you do not wish to wait till Christmas, then you can wish your loved ones in advance. You can say Merry Christmas in advance to your loved ones by sending these wonderful WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, GIFs, images and wishes. As we celebrate the festive season, here we bring you Happy Christmas wishes in advance, Merry Christmas 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, GIF messages and more to celebrate and share wishes with your family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: They Say the Best of All Gifts Around Any Christmas Tree Is the Presence of a Happy Family All Wrapped Up in Each Other. Merry Christmas to You And Your Family.

Message Reads: I Hope Your Christmas is As Wonderful As You Are. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Message Reads: This Christmas we Should All Feel Fortunate to Have Our Family Around a Table to Share. I Wish You All A Merry Christmas!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Whatever Is Beautiful. Whatever Is Meaningful. Whatever Brings You Happiness. May It Be Yours This Christmas Holidays and Throughout the Coming Year.

Christmas GIFs

Enjoy This Wonderful Christmas Song!

As people are in a celebratory mood, be it children, elders, or practically everyone we wish you Merry Christmas in advance as well. For Christmas celebration let's feast and make this day memorable with the people we love the most.

