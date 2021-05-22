Mohini Ekadashi 2021 Details: The festive event of Mohini Ekadashi is one of the most significant Ekadashis of the Hindu community. On this day, the devotees worship Mohini – the only avatar of Lord Vishnu in female form. Some several rituals and customs are associated with the festival of Mohini Ekadashi. The avatar of ‘Mohini’ was an important part of ‘Samudra Manthan’. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to the observance of Mohini Ekadashi 2021. If you are seeking more information about Mohini Ekadashi 2021 – its date, puja timings, rituals, significance, and more, then you reached the right spot.

What is the date of Mohini Ekadashi 2021?

As per the Hindu calendar, the auspicious occasion of Mohini Ekadashi is observed on the 11th day (Ekadashi) during the Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakh month. As per the Gregorian calendar, the festival of Mohini Ekadashi falls in the period between April and May.

This year, the festive occasion of Mohini Ekadashi will take place on May 23, i.e. Sunday.

What is the muhurat of Mohini Ekadashi 2021?

Mohini Ekadashi Date: Saturday, May 22, 2021

On 23rd May, Parana Time – 01:40 PM to 04:25 PM

On Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment ¬– 11:56 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins – 09:15 AM on May 22, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends – 06:42 AM on May 23, 2021

Mohini Ekadashi ParanaGauna Mohini Ekadashi on Sunday, May 23, 2021

On 24th May, Parana Time for Gauna Ekadashi - 05:26 AM to 08:11 AM

What are the fasting rules, puja vidhi, and rituals of Mohini Ekadashi?

Devotees observe some rituals on the occasion of Mohini Ekadashi. Waking up early and bathing before/during the sunrise is a popular ritual. Wearing new and cleaner clothes is another custom. People observe Mohini Ekadashi Vrat, which is considered auspicious. A section of devotees also begins their fast a day before Mohini Ekadashi, i.e. Dashami.

Prayers, bhajans, and kirtans are performed throughout the day, especially in the evening. Devotees perform aartis, and it is believed that reciting Vishnu Sahasranama is highly blissful. Another popular ritual on the day of Mohini Ekadashi is organizing ‘Brahman Bhoj’ while performing other charitable activities.

What is the significance of Mohini Ekadashi?

The observance of Mohini Ekadashi is culturally significant for Hindus. The importance of celebrating Mohini Ekadashi was explained by Lord Krishna to Yudhishtra and Saint Vasishtha to Lord Rama.

It is believed that devotees who fulfill all the rituals on the occasion of Mohini Ekadashi are blessed with ‘Punya'. It is equivalent to the blessing attained by donating 1,000 cows. It is also said that people who follow the customs are blessed with salvation.

As May 23 nears, we at LatestLY wish you a very Happy Mohini Ekadashi 2021.

