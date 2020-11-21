National Adoption Day is observed on the Saturday before Thanksgiving in the United States. National Adoption Day 2020 falls on November 21. The first National Adoption Day was held by a coalition of national partners. The aim of National Adoption Day is to provide forever families to as many children as possible. However, people often are reluctant about the process due to family and societal pressure around it. As National Adoption Day 2020 approaches, we bring to you some beautiful quotes to celebrate the day. If you know about anyone who wishes to adopt a child, then you can encourage them to do so by sending these quotes on adoption. Shilpa Shetty Opens Up about Her Struggles with Miscarriages and Why She Couldn't Adopt a Child.

You will not only be becoming a parent, but also ensuring there is one child less in a foster home. On National Adoption Day, in the United States, various communities and courts join hands to find the right families for children in foster care. In America, there are more than 1,25,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care. Every year, events are held in over 400 US cities to create awareness about the day. The events have often yielded results with 75,000 children in foster care bring adopted as a part of National Adoption Day events. Meanwhile, you can send these quotes on adoption to families who are planning to adopt.

National Adoption Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Adoption Is Complicated, but It Is Also Rich With Narratives of Strength.” — Jillian Lauren - Parenthood Requires Love, Not DNA.

Thoughts on Adoption (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: "If You Have the Heart for Adoption, Don’t Let Fear Stand in the Way." -Doug Chapman

National Adoption Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Adopted. Big Deal; So Was Superman.” — Christ Crutcher

Thoughts on Adoption (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Adoption – Because Family Isn’t Made From Blood, It’s Made From Love.” — Unknown

Quote on adoption (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The World May Not Change if You Adopt a Child, but for That Child Their World Will Change.” — Unknown

You can also share these quotes on adoption with your loved ones and create awareness about the observance. These sayings can also be shared on social media platforms with the hashtags #NationalAdoptionDay. We hope, this National Adoption Day, many children find permanent homes and great parents.

