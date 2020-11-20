In the middle of a pandemic, the significant events and important days across the world have taken a virtual route to set the message right. With its respective aim and objective, we have learnt smaller, but impactful ways to observe the particular event, while still following the necessary precautions. National Adoption Day 2020 is approaching, and the organisers encourage people to do their responsibility and celebrate the event virtually. The day, marked on the Saturday before Thanksgiving in the United States of America, urges people to adopt children from foster care. Let us know a little bit more about this day. In this article, we bring you National Adoption Day 2020 date, history, significance and how you can observe it during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shilpa Shetty Opens Up about Her Struggles with Miscarriages and Why She Couldn't Adopt a Child.

National Adoption Day 2020 Date

National Adoption Day is celebrated annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving in November. This year, the day falls on November 21.

National Adoption Day: History and Significance

National Adoption Day is focussed on raising awareness of children in foster care waiting to be adopted. The first time it was celebrated was on 2000 by a coalition of national partners which included Children’s Action Network, The Alliance for Children’s Rights, Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and Freddie Mac Foundation. The sponsors of the day, co-operate with states’ foster care agencies, child advocates, law firms and courts to complete the adoptions of children in foster care. Aditya Tiwari, India's Youngest Single Dad Who Adopted Child With Down Syndrome.

In the US, there are hundreds and thousands of children in foster care. According to reports, California and New York have the largest population of foster care children. The aim of National Adoption Day is to find and provide forever families to as many children as possible.

How to Celebrate National Adoption Day?

The observation of National Adoption Day 2020 may look different because of the given circumstances; people are encouraged to join in raising awareness and uplifting adoptions from foster care. The organisers of the day recommend people to show their support by posting photos from virtual adoptions or past events on social media as well as information about the urgent need of foster care adoption across the United States of America.

In case you are adopting someone on the event day, we urge you to follow the state and local guidelines and health regulations on court proceedings and other gatherings, keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 08:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).