Shilpa Shetty Opens Up about Her Struggles with Miscarriages and Why She Couldn't Adopt a Child

Shilpa Shetty and hubby Raj Kundra were blessed with a healthy daughter in February this year and like many other prominent Bollywood personalities, they too opted for surrogacy as a medium. While the couple was always inclined to have another baby, certain health complications with Shetty proved to be a major hurdle. The actress who's currently enjoying the lockdown time with her family and newborn, in particular, opens up about her initial struggles and why she ultimately had to resort to surrogacy. Mommy Shilpa Shetty Kundra Gets the Sweetest Note from Son Viaan on Mother’s Day 2020!

Shilpa in her recent conversation with Pinkvilla revealed her history with miscarriages that prompted her to seek a different way out. "After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an autoimmune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages so it was a genuine issue," she revealed when asked about the reason for surrogacy. Here’s How Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and Others Are Spending Time With Their Kids.

The Hungama 2 actress further mentioned her adoption plans that never got fulfilled. "At a time when I wanted to adopt, I had put in my name and everything was underway. But then, the Christian missionary shut down because they had a tiff with Cara. I waited for nearly four years and then, I had honestly given up on the thought of another child" she recalled. The couple ultimately opted for surrogacy and were glad to welcome their second child, a daughter in this world.

While the actress took a long sabbatical after the birth of her baby boy, she plans on implementing the same, now that Samisha needs her attention.