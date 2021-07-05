Summer rolls in, layered clothing rolls out; it's the law of averages folks. The hot weather propels a less is more lifestyle that's usually pared back to two pieces and one-piece suits as we spend the months ahead traipsing around lakes, beach swimming pools - any receptacle that contains copious amounts of water. So it's a great time to celebrate National Bikini Day. We know it's a bit out there is the ridonkulous department to celebrate a whole day dedicated to a two-piece suit. However, it's happening, so if you can't beat them, join them, peeps. And you can do just that on July 5 when National Bikini Day will be observed. Keeping up with the spirit of zany holidays, there's Nude recreation Week up ahead that also coincides with Bikini Day. If you don't feel one with the naturists out there and refuse to strip down, you can always get your bikini on. Let's put them on, walk around, learn and share the history and fun facts about bikinis. National Bikini Day 2021 Date, History and Significance.

History

There's no historical documentation that can take us back to the precise year when this day came to be. However, we know that designer Louis Réard designed the world’s smallest bathing suit on this particular date and named it a bikini in 1946.

Fun Facts

We know that Bikini was invented in 1946, but did you know that it was named after the Bikini Atoll, an area the United States carried out nuclear tests.

Although it was named after a US Nuclear test site, Americans were initially hesitant to embrace bikinis. While Europeans took to it with enthusiasm following World War II, Americans only started sporting them in 1960.

In 2012, the most expensive bikini in the world was designed by Susan Rosen for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

In 2007 a Lebanese-Australian designer came up with ‘ Burkini ’ catering to Muslim women across the world.

China is the leading manufacturer and exporter of bikinis.

Celebrate National Bikini day by getting into your favourite suit (We all Have Them) and have a pool party with family and friends. You can now share these interesting facts in your party conversation.

