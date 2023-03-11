National COVID-19 Day is observed every year on March 11. This is the day when the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the COVID-19 virus a global pandemic, which had had a profound impact on the world, affecting almost every aspect of life. National COVID-19 Day is an opportunity for people across the globe to reflect and realise on the impact of the pandemic on individuals, families, and communities. The day is also meant to honour and remember the front-line healthcare workers who have risked their lives to provide care and support to COVID-19 patients. As National COVID-19 2023 Day nears, here’s all you need to know about its history and significance.

National COVID-19 Day History

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 was discovered in the Wuhan District of China in the year 2020. March 11 was chosen as the date to mark National COVID-19 Day by the World Health Organization as it declared COVID-19 a global epidemic on that date. The day attempts to honour the frontline workers and pay tribute to the ones who lost their lives during the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the world in various ways impacting the health, social, and economic scenario of the world. The pandemic has also caused immense psychological stress on individuals and communities, with people being forced to adapt to new ways of living, working, and socializing. National Science Day 2023: 95th Anniversary of 'Raman Effect', the Flavour of Weeklong Celebrations Kicked Off by Nehru Science Centre.

National COVID-19 Day Significance

National COVID-19 Day is an opportunity to recognize the bravery and resilience of healthcare workers who have been at the forefront of fighting the pandemic. The day is also an opportunity to reflect on the need for continued support and investment in healthcare systems worldwide. National COVID-19 Day also encourages us to pause, reflect, remember, and come together as a community to inspire one another to hope for better times ahead. As we mark National COVID-19 Day, let’s pledge to collectively work in keeping ourselves and our communities safe.

