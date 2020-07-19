On July 19, people across the United States of American fill their glasses with a rum-based cocktail called daiquiri and toast to National Daiquiri Day. The drink is a family of cocktails whose main ingredients are rum, citrus juice (typically lime) and sugar. Tasting of sunshine and beaches, a daiquiri is a significant drink among Americans. As we celebrate National Daiquiri Day 2020 today, in this article, we bring you ingredients, recipe and methods to make the rum-based cocktail. Along with recipe ideas, we have also attached a video in this article that will help you to make the classic rum-based cocktail recipe. National Ice Cream Day (US) 2020: From Chocolate Ice Cream to Avocado Ice Cream, Here Are Five Easy Homemade Recipes of America’s Favourite Dessert.

The daiquiri is a classic rum sour drink and muck like the martini and margarita, it has developed into a subfamily of drinks. Over time, there came many variations and a variety of flavours, and it is often blended with ice as well. But the classic one, always takes the sip. A well-made daiquiri should have a nice of sweet and sour and can be adjusted to your personal taste. So, without any further delay, let us bring you the classic daiquiri recipe that you can make at home to enjoy the cocktail and celebrate National Daiquiri Day 2020.

Daiquiri Cocktail Ingredients: Light rum, fresh lime juice, simple syrup and ice cubes. Easy Cocktail Recipes to Make at Home.

How to Make Daiquiri?

The first step, is, of course, gather all the ingredients.

In a cocktail shaker, fill it with ice, combine rum, lime juice and simple syrup. Shake it vigorously, until well chilled.

Now strain into a Champagne coupe or martini glass.

Though daiquiri is not usually garnished, you can do so, if desire. A lime wedge or twisted lime peel is a good option.

Watch Recipe Video to Make Classic Daiquiri

A daiquiri is thought to have been developed in the late 1800s in Cuba. The name is said to have come from a small town of the same name near Santiago. Just like many classic cocktails, the daiquiri is designed to be a short, neat drink. So, enjoy the refreshing classic drink and celebrate National Daiquiri Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).