National Energy Conservation Day 2020: The event of National Energy Conservation Day (NEC) is observed across the country every year. The celebrations of NEC Day are observed under the leadership of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which works under the tutelage of the Union Ministry of Power. The occasion of National Energy Conservation Day is observed to promote electricity conservation and its efficient usage in different forms. If you are seeking more information about the observance of National Energy Conservation Day 2020, its date, history, or significance, then you need not worry, as you reached the right destination. Energy Conservation Day: Top 5 Ways to Conserve Energy At Your Home.

What is the date of National Energy Conservation Day 2020?

The national event of NEC Day takes place in India every year. The National Energy Conservation Day 2020, like every year, will be celebrated on December 14. This year, it will fall on Monday.

What is the history of National Energy Conservation Day 2020?

The first National Energy Conservation Day was observed in the year 2001. It was in the same year when the BEE implemented the Energy Conservation Act in the country aiming to raise awareness about electricity conservation. Since then, every year, the BEE observes the occasion of NEC. It will be the 20th anniversary of NEC Day this year. How Laptops and LED Bulbs Can Help Us Save Energy and Money Efficiently.

What is the theme of National Energy Conservation Day?

There is a specific theme for the National Energy Conservation Day every year. However, the official theme of NEC Day 2020 hasn’t been decided yet. You will have to wait till December 14, till the event commences.

What is the significance of observing National Energy Conservation Day?

Every year, the govt of India, give recognition (awards) to industries, sectors, buildings, institutions, appliance-makers, transport companies, for their exemplary efforts in reducing the usage of energy, its conservation and producing it efficiently. Over 39 sub-sectors of Industry are considered for the prestigious NEC Awards every year.

The observance of National Energy Conservation Day is to highlight the steps India has taken to conserve energy resources. It aims to show the achievements of our country in energy consumption and conservation. There are seminars, workshops, debates, educational tours, competitions which take place across the country. It aims to bring people’s focus back on the limited sources of energy resources we have.

Even children participate in NEC events, in the form of drawing competitions that take place at almost all the educational institutions around the country. As December 14 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very great National Energy Conservation Day, and we hope you do your bit in saving electricity, and energy resources around us.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).