National Girl Child Day or Rashtriya Balika Diwas is celebrated every year on January 24. The main reason to celebrate this day is to raise awareness to empower the daughters of the country. As we celebrate National Girl Child Day 2022 on Monday, here's a bunch of special Happy Girl Child 2022 images, National Girl Child Day 2022 HD wallpapers, Happy National Girl Child Day 2022 wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS, quotes and a lot more to share with lovely girls out there. Know Date, Significance and History of Rashtriya Balika Diwas To Raise Awareness About Inequities Girls Face in Indian Society

On January 24, 1966, Indira Gandhi was sworn in as the first woman Prime Minister of the country. Therefore, this is a very important day on just in the history of India but also in the empowerment of women. As you celebrate this important day for the empowerment of women of the country, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can send and wish all the women in your contact list through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Stickers, Inspirational Quotes, SMS, Messages and GIF Images to Wish Every Girl out There

It is very important for everyone to be aware of the discrimination faced by the girl child in the society. Therefore, every year on this day, state governments organise awareness programs in their respective states to make the girl child aware of their rights. Here are messages that you can send to one and all to make them aware of women's rights and wish them National Girl Child Day 2022. You can download from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on National Girl Child Day. It Is the Duty of Each One of Us To Protect and Raise the Girl Child for a Better and Happier Future.

WhatsApp Message Reads: One of the Greatest Gifts Parents Can Have Is a Girl Child. And if You Have One Then You Are Truly Blessed. Happy National Girl Child Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: An Educated Woman Has the Power To Educate the Whole Family. Empower the Girl Child. Happy National Girl Child Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Happiest Moment Is When Your Daughter Is Born and the Happiest Journey Is To See Her Grow. Happy National Girl Child Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Never Consider a Girl Child as a Burden on You Because She Is the One Who Will Take Away All the Burdens on You.

Since independence, the Government of India has been trying against the discrimination between daughters and sons and the atrocities faced by them. The Ministry of Women and Child Development celebrated Girls Child Day first time in India on January 24, 2009. Since then, it is celebrated every year on the same date. As you celebrate this important day to fight against the discrimination between son and daughters, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to your friends and family to wish them Happy National Girl Child Day 2022! Wishing everyone Happy National Girl Child Day 2022!

