National Girl Child Day or Rashtriya Balika Diwas is the annual commemoration that helps raise awareness on the need to protect and safeguard the girl child. National Girl Child Day 2022 will be celebrated in India on January 24. Since conception, the girl child is forced to battle everything from the imminent threat of female foeticide to the risk of abuse and discrimination. The celebration of National Girl Child Day aims to help tackle these issues and give the girl child an equal and just chance at life. As we prepare to celebrate National Girl Child Day 2022 in India, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate National Girl Child Day 2022 and more. January 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

When is National Girl Child Day 2022 in India?

National Girl Child Day 2022 will be celebrated on January 24. Initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008, this observance has become a key opportunity to raise awareness of inequities that girls face in Indian society.

How is National Girl Child Day Celebrated?

Every year, the celebration of National Girl Child Day offers an opportunity for activists, NGOs, and the government to open conversations on various key subjects. People also take this opportunity to talk about an array of different issues. From awareness campaigns about Save the Girl Child, child sex ratios to creating a healthy and safe environment for girls, there is a multitude of topics discussed on this day.

Every year, National Girl Child Day celebrations often revolve around one particular theme to ensure that the discussions are pointed to one central topic. We hope that this National Girl Child Day helps you to have crucial discussions and raise awareness on the continued issue of discrimination against the girl child. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy National Girl Child Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2022 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).