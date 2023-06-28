National Insurance Awareness Day is an annual observance that is celebrated every year in the US on June 28. The day educates people and raises awareness about the different types of insurance and how important insurance is in many aspects of our lives. Insurance is a very crucial aspect of our lives as it provides financial security and protection against unforeseen events, thus helping people manage risks and recover from losses. There are different types of insurance policies available that, include health insurance, home insurance, life insurance and more. As we celebrate National Insurance Awareness Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. HDFC Life Gets Rs 942-crore GST Demand Notice.

National Insurance Awareness Day 2023 Date

National Insurance Awareness Day 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28. ESIC Reveals 17.88 Lakh New Workers Added Under ESI Scheme in April 2023.

National Insurance Awareness Day History

According to historical records, Nicholas Barbon set up the first fire insurance company in 1666 AD after a massive fire in London. Since then, the insurance market has expanded to newer sectors, aligning with the protection of the needs of people. In case of unfortunate events like injury, accident and business loss, the beneficiaries of insurance policies are given financial cover. To get a financial cover of services, people pay a particular sum of money known as premiums, to the insurance company for a specified duration.

National Insurance Awareness Day Significance

National Insurance Awareness Day aims to educate people about insurance coverage, understand their policies, and ensure they have the needed plans which offer a layer of protection to guard us. On this day, review your insurance policies and ensure they align with your current needs and circumstances. This day is a perfect opportunity to research and compare insurance plans from different providers and seek help from agents or brokers who can provide expert advice tailored to your specific situation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2023 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).