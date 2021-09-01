National Nutrition Week is celebrated every year from 1 to 7 September. The week aims at making people aware of better health and well-being and educating them through the National Nutrition Week campaign. Food and a balanced diet is discussed to understand nutrition better. It is said that a balanced diet comprises of plenty of grains, fruits, green vegetables, non-fat milk or milk products, meat, fish, almonds etc. The National Nutrition Week aims to create a healthy nation, for which there is a need to spread awareness of the nutritional tradition among the people of the communities through approved training, timely education, seminars, various competitions, roadshows etc. National Nutrition Week: Most Basic Nutrition Facts We All Must Know About Healthy Diet And Food Intake.

This one-week-long campaign includes one-day training, preparation of nutritious food with healthy ingredients, an exhibition by the students of Home Science, various competitions. People are made aware through nutrition-related speeches, seminars and roadshows etc.

National Nutrition Week 2021 Date and Theme

The National Nutrition Week is celebrated from 1st September to 7th September. The theme for National Nutrition Week 2021 is "feeding smart right from start".

History of National Nutrition Week

This campaign was started first by the Central Government in the year 1982 to promote good health and a balanced lifestyle through nutrition education because malnutrition is one of the global burdens. 43 units of the Food and Nutrition Board (Women and Child Department, Health and NGO) are working efficiently all over the country towards the aim.

National Nutrition Week Significance

The week aims at reviewing the frequency of various nutritional and dietary problems in the community. Also, at assessing appropriate techniques to control and prevent nutritional problems through intensive research and monitor the country's situation for diet and nutrition.

Working on process research for implementation and planning of the National Nutrition Program, and to make people aware about health and nutrition through adaptation training are some of the other focuse of the day.

