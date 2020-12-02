December 2 is annually observed as the National Pollution Control Day in India to create awareness about rising pollution levels and its effects on human beings and the environment. The pollution has affected our oceans, land, air quality and almost every natural resource. The day also remembers the victims of the Bhopal gas calamity which took place on the night of December 2 in 1984.

The Bhopal incident is considered as one of the worst industrial pollution disasters in the world. As we observe National Pollution Control Day 2020, we have compiled a list of quotes, slogans and messages on pollution control. You can share these posters to encourage people to adopt pollution free lifestyle.

National Pollution Control Day 2020 Slogan

Slogan Reads: Stop Polluting, Start Planting

National Pollution Control Day 2020 Message

Slogan Reads: Beware of pollution, work on solution

National Pollution Control Day 2020

Slogan Reads: Reduce needs, recycle wastes, and reuse things to reduce pollution

Slogan Reads: Pollution is a demon, don’t forgive it.

National Pollution Control Day 2020 Quote

Quote Reads: "The activist is not the man who says the river is dirty. The activist is the man who cleans up the river."

Given the menace of pollution in our daily lives, National Pollution Control Day 2020 aims at making people aware of the rising impurity. The day also aims to spread awareness of controlling industrial disasters. It also seeks to make people aware of pollution control acts laid down by the government.

