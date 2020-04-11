National Safe Motherhood Day 2020: Date, History and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Maternal Healthcare

National Safe Motherhood Day (Photo Credits: pXhere and File Image)

National Safe Motherhood Day 2020 will be observed on April 11. Every year the day is celebrated to create awareness about the day that is dedicated to enhancing healthcare and maternal facilities for pregnant woman and her postnatal needs. According to a UNICEF the maternal mortality which refers to deaths due to complications from pregnancy or childbirth, have lessened but are still prevalent. From 2000 to 2017, the global maternal mortality ratio declined by 38 per cent – from 342 deaths to 211 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to UN inter-agency reveals. Agencies like White Ribbon Alliance (WRA) that are a nonpartisan, non-profit and non-governmental membership organisation help decrease maternal and newborn death globally. Let's learn more about the date, history and significance of National Safe Motherhood Day 2020. Coronavirus Outbreak: Can COVID-19 Be Transmitted from Pregnant Mothers to Newborn Babies? Everything You Need to Know About the Risks Associated with Pregnancy.

National Safe Motherhood Day (NSMD) History

When did the NSMD start to be observed? Who began the campaign? Let's discuss the day that started being celebrated due to the initiative of the White Ribbon Alliance India (WRAI) that aims to spread awareness about proper maternal healthcare. It helps provide care and educate women about healthcare habits. It also helps them avail and access various healthcare programs during pregnancy. The care doesn't stop there, it also helps spread awareness about healthy habits related to childbirth and post-natal services. The Government of India had declared 11 April as National Safe Motherhood Day in the year 2013 and it coincides with the anniversary day of Kasturba Gandhi's birth, wife of Mohan das Karam Chand Gandhi, the father of the nation.

Significance of National Safe Motherhood Day (NSMD)

With an aim to reduce global maternal mortality to less than 70 per 100000 live births steps sustainable development goals have been set that need to be achieved between 2016 and 2030. Therefore National Safe Motherhood Day is observed every year that raises awareness and brings together people to help reach the target.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is more than important for mother and newborn babies to stay at home and follow WHO's guidelines.