Every year, National Safe Motherhood Day is observed in India on April 11. National Safe Motherhood Day 2025 falls on Tuesday. The day aims to raise awareness about proper healthcare and maternity facilities for pregnant and lactating women across the country. National Safe Motherhood Day also emphasises the importance of ensuring safe and healthy pregnancies and childbirths and educating people about good healthcare and the safety of all mothers or expecting mothers. By promoting maternal health and safe motherhood practices, the day seeks to reduce maternal mortality rates and improve the overall well-being of mothers and their newborns. In this article, learn more about the National Safe Motherhood Day history and significance of the day. Maternal Health Awareness Day 2025 Date and Significance: Everything You Should Know About the Day That Raises Awareness About Postpartum Health and Maternal Care.

National Safe Motherhood Day 2025 Date

National Safe Motherhood Day 2025 will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 11.

National Safe Motherhood Day History

The National Safe Motherhood Day was established with the efforts of the White Ribbon Alliance India (WRAI). WRAI works to draw the attention of the government towards the importance of good healthcare facilities for pregnant and lactating mothers. The main reason why WRAI initiated this day was to highlight the importance of maternal health and reduce maternal mortality rates in the country. With WRAI’s continuous efforts, the government of India declared April 11 as National Safe Motherhood Day in 2003. Since then, National Safe Motherhood Day has been observed across the country by people with various awareness programmes.

National Safe Motherhood Day Significance

National Safe Motherhood Day aims to spread awareness about the importance of healthcare habits and the availability and accessibility of healthcare programmes for women during pregnancy, childbirth, and post-natal care. On this day, various awareness campaigns, workshops, seminars, and health camps are organised by government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), healthcare professionals, and community groups. These activities focus on educating women and their families about the importance of prenatal care, safe delivery practices, postnatal care, family planning, and access to maternal healthcare services.

