Every year, National Safe Motherhood Day is observed on April 11. The special day dedicated to all moms aims to raise awareness about the essential healthcare facilities for pregnant and lactating women. The day emphasises educating people about the proper care a pregnant woman needs during and after childbirth. The National Safe Motherhood Day is an initiative of the White Ribbon Alliance India (WRAI). The day also marks the birth anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi, the wife of Mahatma Gandhi. 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of National Safe Motherhood Day. We celebrate National Safe Motherhood Day 2023. Here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Reducing Early Pregnancy Key to Safe Motherhood.

National Safe Motherhood Day History

National Safe Motherhood Day was first observed in 2003 after being established by the White Ribbon Alliance India (WRAI). On the initiative of the White Ribbon Alliance in 2003, the Government of India declared the National Safe Motherhood Day to be held on April 11. The day aims to educate people that women must have adequate access to healthcare during pregnancy, childbirth and the postnatal period. On this day, several activities and initiatives are carried out throughout the country to raise awareness that every woman has a right to live and survive pregnancy and childbirth. Kasturba Gandhi Birth Anniversary 2023 Date: Know All About the Indian Political Activist.

National Safe Motherhood Day Significance

Being a mother is one of the most beautiful times in a woman’s life. Every year, a lot of women die due to a lack of care and undernutrition during pregnancy and childbirth. National Safe Motherhood Day holds significance as it promotes awareness about maternal care during pregnancy. National Safe Motherhood Day raises awareness about adequate access to care for women at this crucial time of their life, from pregnancy to childbirth. This special day educates people to work towards providing better medical facilities to new mothers to reduce the maternal mortality rate.

