National Wildlife Day is an annual observance highlighting the conservation of wildlife species worldwide. It is observed on September 4 every year to encourage awareness about the endangered species, their preservation and conservation measures to improve the worldwide scenario of decreasing habitats and increasing exploitation. Today, various unnatural processes have aggravated the extinction problem among wildlife. Increasing global warming, pollution, deforestation, urbanisation, etc., have seriously impacted flora and fauna on a larger scale. To diminish such a disastrous process and help animals sustain themselves in their habitat, National Wildlife Day has been initiated to spread the word on a larger scale. Observe National Wildlife Day 2022 by sending WhatsApp messages, Wildlife Day wallpapers & SMS to your friends and family. Get National Wildlife Day 2022 quotes & HD images to share with near and dear ones on this global conservation day.

National Wildlife Day was first celebrated in 2005 by animal behaviourist Colleen Paige who wanted to raise awareness about the dangers and plight of animals in today’s materialistic society. The day highlights the need to protect wildlife and acknowledges the efforts of the animal sanctuaries and zoos that make immense efforts to uphold the preservation of animals globally. National Wildlife Day brings the opportunity for all animal lovers to come forward and be the voice of the speechless animals. Fundraisers and donations are made broadly to assist organisations involved in animal conservation. People also spread awareness over the internet about the need to save wildlife and preserve the rich diversity of the earth. As you celebrate National Wildlife Day 2022, share Happy National Wildlife Day 2022 messages, Facebook status, Wildlife Day images, National Wildlife Day 2022 quotes & HD wallpapers on social media to observe the global day. Save Wildlife Messages, Wallpapers and Sayings for Nature Lovers To Mark the Day Dedicated to Flora and Fauna

National Wildlife Day 2022 Quotes & HD Images

National Wildlife Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for National Wildlife Day 2022 Reads: The Wildlife and Its Habitat Cannot Speak, so We Must and We Will. – Theodore Roosevelt

National Wildlife Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for National Wildlife Day 2022 Reads: Wildlife Is Something Which Man Cannot Construct. Once It Is Gone, It Is Gone Forever. Man Can Rebuild a Pyramid, but He Can’t Rebuild Ecology, or a Giraffe. – Joy Adamson

National Wildlife Day 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for National Wildlife Day 2022 Reads: If You Can Reach Out and Touch and Love and Be With Wildlife, You Will Forever Be Changed, and You Will Want To Make the World a Better Place. – Terri Irwin

National Wildlife Day Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for National Wildlife Day 2022 Reads: Plans To Protect Wilderness and Wildlife Are in Fact Plans To Protect Man. – Stewart Udall

National Wildlife Day 2022 Facebook Status (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for National Wildlife Day 2022 Reads: Whenever We Encounter Wild Animals in Nature, We Must Only Ever Show Kindness and Compassion. – Paul Oxton

Observe National Wildlife Day by being your most responsible version and addressing the hour's need. Ensure that you underline the importance of animal conservation to save these wonderful creatures from diminishing their significant presence in the global ecosystem!

