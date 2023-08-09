National Women's Day in South Africa is celebrated on August 9. This annual observance is focused on celebrating women and bringing to the forefront the key issues women continue to face in the country. While the challenges women continue to battle worldwide are abundant, most people shy away from discussing this. International Women's Day and other holidays have been trying to bring global awareness to these issues. However, several countries have national holidays focusing more on local issues. National Women's Day 2023 will serve this purpose in South Africa. As we prepare to celebrate National Women's Day 2023 in South Africa, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate National Women's Day and more. Powerful Thoughts, Inspirational Quotes, Beautiful Sayings, Hearty Lines, Wallpapers & GIFs To Celebrate the Day.

When is National Women's Day 2023 in South Africa?

There are several National Women's Day celebrations held in different countries worldwide. National Women's Day 2023 in South Africa will be on August 9. This public holiday commemorates the 1956 march of 20,000 women in Pretoria against apartheid-era pass laws. These laws enforced population segregation, controlled urbanization, and regulated migrant labour, affecting "black" South Africans. The women's march was a decisive moment of resistance and a symbol of the struggle for equality and justice. ICC Announces Equal Prize Money for Men's and Women's Teams Competing in International Cricket Council Events.

Significance of National Women's Day in South Africa

The Women's March in Pretoria is a crucial part of feminist movements in South Africa. Its anniversary is the perfect setting for women to discuss their current issues and the solutions or help that will help aid their problems. The first National Women's Day celebration in South Africa was held on August 9, 1995, and this history march was reenacted in 2006. Parenting, domestic violence, sexual harassment in the workplace, pornography, unequal pay, and schooling for all girls are some issues that women in South Africa continue to face and need to be addressed. The occasion of National Women's Day 2023 is sure to give people an opportunity to do just that.

National Women's Day is based on the same principles as International Women's Day and strives for many of the same freedoms and rights. It is interesting to note that there have been significant improvements for women in South Africa since the beginning of this observance. For starters, women in parliament in South Africa rose from 2.7% before 1994 to 48% representation throughout the country recently.

