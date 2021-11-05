List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on November 5, 2021:

1. Diwali Padwa 2021 in Maharashtra

2. Bali Pratipada 2021

3. Govardhan Puja 2021

4. Gujarati New Year 2021

5. Vishwakarma Puja 2021

6. World Tsunami Awareness Day

7. National Redhead Day in USA

8. Guy Fawkes Night in UK

9. Marathi Rangbhumi Din

10. Love Your Lawyer Day

11. National Jersey Friday

12. National Redhead Day

13. National Love Your Red Hair Day

14. Fountain Pen Day

15. Bonfire Night

16. American Football Day

