Nowruz (Navroz) 2020 Google Doodle: Persian New Year Celebrated by the Search Engine Giant with a Remarkable Illustration

The onset of spring brings in so many celebrations along with beautiful sights all around. So as we bid goodbye to Winters and make way for the refreshing spring season, we also welcome the celebration of Nowruz 2020. Google celebrates the day with a beautiful Google Doodle on its landing page today. Also known as the Persian New Year, Nowruz 2020 is celebrated to bring people closer to each other to celebrate the change in the season. The Nowruz 2020 Google Doodle depicts the beautiful spring season with blossoming flowers and organisms. A cute little worm can be seen surrounded by flowers and butterflies. Nowruz (Navroz) 2020 Date: History, Significance and Celebrations Associated With Persian New Year.

The beautiful celebration of the change of the season, also known as Nowruz, Navroz, Navroze or the Persian New Year is one of the most popular festivals. The festival is celebrated by the Iranian and Zoroastrian origin people across the world. 2020 will see Nowruz celebrated on March 20. The celebration holds immense significance and people have been celebrating this festival as their New Year celebration for over 3000 years. The Persian New year is celebrated majorly in Western Asia, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, the Balkans, and South Asia.

The literal meaning of the festival, in the Persian language, goes as "now" meaning "new," and "ruz" meaning "day". This way Nowruz can be translated into "New Day." The Persian community celebrates the festival with immense zeal and fervour. Nowruz has been declared as a part of its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in the year 2009 by UNESCO. People also wish each other Eid-eh Shoma Mobarak as Happy New Year on this day.

The day of the vernal equinox, Navroze marks the beginning of spring and while it usually falls on March 21, the date is subject to change based on the moment the sun crosses the celestial equator and equalizes night and day.