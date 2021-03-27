Panguni Uthiram is the annual commemoration that is observed by Tamil Hindus across the world. Panguni Uthiram 2021 will be celebrated on March 28. This day marks the full moon during the Uthiram Nakshatra and is considered to be an auspicious day where various divine marriages took place. Many people also pray for a perfect partner and observe a stringent Kalyana Vrat. Sharing Panguni Uthiram wishes and messages, Happy Panguni Uthiram 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Panguni Uthiram 2021 Facebook Status Pictures is also a popular way of celebrating this day. Panguni Uthiram 2021 Date, Auspicious Timings and Puja Rituals: Know Uthiram Nakshatra Tithi, Vrat Katha and Significance to Celebrate the Tamil Festival.

It is believed that on Panguni Uthiram, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Murugan and Deivanai, Andal and Rangamamannar were married. Various other divine marriages are also said to have taken place on this blessed day. According to Valmiki’s Ramayana, Sita’s marriage to Rama was celebrated on Panguni Uthiram every year. In addition to this, there are various other significant events that are believed to have occurred on Panguni Uthiram. On this day, people also worship the earth element, Prithvi Lingam of Ekambareshwar Temple. This festival is held for over 13 days.

Panguni Uthiram is celebrated on the full moon in the Tamil month of Panguni when the uthiram nakshatra is bright. As we prepare to celebrate Panguni Uthiram 2021, here are some Panguni Uthiram wishes and messages, Happy Panguni Uthiram 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Panguni Uthiram 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Parmeswara and Goddess Parvati Shower Upon You All His Choicest Endowments on This Panguni Uthiram. Panguni Uthiram Wishes for You and Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Panguni Uthiram Wishes to You and Your Family. May Lord Muruga Bless Us All in This Auspicious Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Murugan and Deivanai Guide You All Your Life! Sending You My Best Panguni Uthiram Wishes.

Panguni Uthiram 2021 is sure to be a rather low-key affair as mass gathers continue to threaten the spread of COVID-19. However, devotees of Lord Shiva and Murugan are sure to wake up early and offer their prayers to the almighty on this day. Unmarried people who are looking for suitable partners believe that fasting in the name of god will bring them closer to their perfect match. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Panguni Uthiram 2021.

