Panguni Uthiram is the day that the nakshatra of Uttara Phalguna or uttirim coincides with the full moon, in the twelfth month of the Tamil Calendar - Panguni. Celebrated by Tamil Hindus across the world, Panguni Uthiram is an important observance. Panguni Uthiram 2021 falls on March 28, and this day is dedicated to Lord Murugan and Lord Shiva. Devotees follow various traditions and rituals to celebrate Panguni Uthiram every year. Panguni Uthiram holds immense significance for devotees of Lord Shiva and Murugan, and as we prepare to celebrate Panguni Uthiram 2021, here is everything you need to know about this commemoration.

Panguni Uthiram 2021 Date

As mentioned before, Panguni Uthiram 2021 will be celebrated on March 28. The celebration occurs in the Tamil month of Panguni on the day that the moon transits to the uthiram nakshatra. This is where the name of the festival arrives.

Uthiram Nakshatra Begins - 07:52 PM on March 27, 2021

Uthiram Nakshatra Ends - 05:36 PM on March 28, 2021

Significance of Panguni Uthiram and Vrat Katha

Panguni Uthiram is said to signify the marriage of Goddess Parvati with Lord Shiva, Lord Murugan with Deivanai and Andal with Rangamannar. This day is said to signify various heavenly marriages. In Valmiki’s Ramayana, it is said that this day celebrated Sita’s marriage to Rama. It is also the day that all the holy water joins T humburu Tirtha, one of the seven tanks in Tirupati Tirumala.

How Is Panguni Uthiram Celebrated?

To celebrate Panguni Uthiram, devotees often visit various famous temples of Lord Murugan and Lord Shiva. There are special Panguni Uthiram festivals that are organised to commemorate this day. It is also known as the Jayanti of Lord Aiyappa’s birth and the day that Goddess Mahalakshmi incarnated on earth from the ocean of milk. The celebration also involves observing a strict fast, known as Kalyana Vrat, as they offer their prayers and dedicate the day to chanting shlokas and mantras to the almighty. It is believed that observing this fast helps single people find a suitable partner and have a long and fulfilling marriage. March 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

Panguni Uthiram celebrations are sure to be more private this year to curb the rising number of COVID cases. People celebrating Panguni Uthiram can merely do so by offering their prayers from home and preparing a sweet payasam that can be offered to the almighty as prasad. We hope that this Panguni Uthiram fills our life with happiness and prosperity.

